Photo 2669
Fall in Florida!
Just liked all of the bare limbs of the mimosa tree against the blue sky. Only thing remaining are the seed pods, for the most part.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th October 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
