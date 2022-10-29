Sign up
Photo 2670
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Went to a new park this afternoon and as soon as it started walking, noticed this guy fly across the trail. And it landed fairly close to the trail and sat there for quite a while. I even walked away with it still sitting there.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
4
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7815
photos
186
followers
54
following
731% complete
View this month »
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Latest from all albums
2719
2668
2720
2669
2423
2721
2670
2424
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th October 2022 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of this neat looking hawk
October 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Fabulous focus on this beautiful hawk and your dof was terrific.
October 30th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice pose!
October 30th, 2022
