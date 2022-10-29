Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 2670

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Went to a new park this afternoon and as soon as it started walking, noticed this guy fly across the trail. And it landed fairly close to the trail and sat there for quite a while. I even walked away with it still sitting there.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this neat looking hawk
October 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Fabulous focus on this beautiful hawk and your dof was terrific.
October 30th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice pose!
October 30th, 2022  
