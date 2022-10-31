Sign up
Photo 2672
Algae Bloon on the River!
Seeing a lot of green patches around the river and this one just happened to be in a spot where the light was shinning through the railing of the pier and gave this effect.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2670
2424
2722
2671
2425
2723
2672
2426
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st October 2022 11:23am
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice abstract
November 1st, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Super capture. Unfortunate for the algae
November 1st, 2022
