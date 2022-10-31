Previous
Next
Algae Bloon on the River! by rickster549
Photo 2672

Algae Bloon on the River!

Seeing a lot of green patches around the river and this one just happened to be in a spot where the light was shinning through the railing of the pier and gave this effect.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Nice abstract
November 1st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Super capture. Unfortunate for the algae
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise