Red Shouldered Hawk Again!

Was sitting in the den this morning and my wife sort of yelled out, look out of the window. I did and saw this guy siting up there on the limb. Ran and got the camera and got a couple of shots from inside. Then I eased out the back door and tried to slip up without scaring it away. Managed a couple more shots from there, and then it flew. Don't think the inside shots would have turned out to well. Guess you know what that means. :-)