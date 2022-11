Attack Session Training!

The trainer had let the pit bull attack his arm for a bit, and then it seemed that he couldn't get him off, and then fell to the ground and wrapped his legs around the dog. He was finally able to get his arm out of the dogs mouth. This dog had been very aggressive during class. As much of a bad reputation as the Pit Bull has, it just seems so strange that they are teaching it aggressive training like this. Guess it might be for protection of the owner.