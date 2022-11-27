Sign up
Photo 2694
Anhinga Drying the Wings!
Saw this guy up in the bushes drying and preening the wings. Really like the color of the wings on this guy.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot; really shows off the wing detail
November 28th, 2022
