Anhinga Drying the Wings! by rickster549
Photo 2694

Anhinga Drying the Wings!

Saw this guy up in the bushes drying and preening the wings. Really like the color of the wings on this guy.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Nice shot; really shows off the wing detail
November 28th, 2022  
