Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2704
The Hoodies are Back!
Was driving out of the park and saw a pair of these Hooded Mergansers in the small pond so definitely had to stop. Managed a few shots, and then I guess I spooked them, as they took off at full speed. Looks like he just had his hair done.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7917
photos
181
followers
54
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Latest from all albums
2753
2702
2754
2703
2457
2755
2704
2458
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th December 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close