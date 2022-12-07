Previous
The Hoodies are Back! by rickster549
Photo 2704

The Hoodies are Back!

Was driving out of the park and saw a pair of these Hooded Mergansers in the small pond so definitely had to stop. Managed a few shots, and then I guess I spooked them, as they took off at full speed. Looks like he just had his hair done.
7th December 2022

Rick

rickster549
Photo Details

