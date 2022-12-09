Previous
The Barred Owl Was Out Again Today! by rickster549
Photo 2706

The Barred Owl Was Out Again Today!

At least I could find it today. It was in one of the usual trees that I find it in. Just wish it would pick a better lit tree.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
But he always finds the nice clear spots - like those nails!
December 10th, 2022  
