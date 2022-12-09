Sign up
Photo 2706
The Barred Owl Was Out Again Today!
At least I could find it today. It was in one of the usual trees that I find it in. Just wish it would pick a better lit tree.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2755
2704
2756
2705
2459
2757
2706
2460
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th December 2022 11:29am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
But he always finds the nice clear spots - like those nails!
December 10th, 2022
