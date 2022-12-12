Sign up
Photo 2709
Maggie Was Having a Good Old Time!
Maggie gets to come out to the park a lot and her owner always has some sort of ball to throw out for her. And Maggie always goes out and retrieves it and brings it back.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7932
photos
182
followers
54
following
742% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th December 2022 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Looks like she really gets into the game
December 13th, 2022
