Maggie Was Having a Good Old Time! by rickster549
Maggie Was Having a Good Old Time!

Maggie gets to come out to the park a lot and her owner always has some sort of ball to throw out for her. And Maggie always goes out and retrieves it and brings it back.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Rick

Milanie ace
Looks like she really gets into the game
December 13th, 2022  
