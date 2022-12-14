Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2711
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Saw this one fly up in the pine tree, after a group of crows had flown by. Not sure if one was after the other, or they just happened to be flying close by.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7938
photos
183
followers
54
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Latest from all albums
2760
2463
2761
2710
2464
2762
2711
2465
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th December 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
This has to be one of my favorites of your hawk shots - the setting is ideal for him.
December 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close