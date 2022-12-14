Previous
Next
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 2711

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Saw this one fly up in the pine tree, after a group of crows had flown by. Not sure if one was after the other, or they just happened to be flying close by.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This has to be one of my favorites of your hawk shots - the setting is ideal for him.
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise