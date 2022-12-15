Sign up
Photo 2712
One More Hooded Merganser Duck!
Saw the pair again this afternoon as I was going to the park for sunset, so had to pull over and get my shots. He had just made a dive and resurfaced, hence all of the water over it.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great detail!
December 16th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Definitely should enlarge - the water drops are super as is that reflection
December 16th, 2022
amyK
ace
Lovely shot
December 16th, 2022
