Previous
Next
One More Hooded Merganser Duck! by rickster549
Photo 2712

One More Hooded Merganser Duck!

Saw the pair again this afternoon as I was going to the park for sunset, so had to pull over and get my shots. He had just made a dive and resurfaced, hence all of the water over it.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
743% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great detail!
December 16th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Definitely should enlarge - the water drops are super as is that reflection
December 16th, 2022  
amyK ace
Lovely shot
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise