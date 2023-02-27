Previous
Roseate Spoonbill, Taking a Bath! by rickster549
Photo 2786

Roseate Spoonbill, Taking a Bath!

Saw this one down in the gator infested waters, but didn't seem to have any problem with it and fortunately, the gators didn't seem too interested in the explosion.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a daring bird, fabulous action shot.
February 28th, 2023  
