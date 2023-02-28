Sign up
Photo 2787
Stay Away From My Nest!
Sort of had that look about it when it flew back to it's nest. I had seen it sitting on another tree, some distance away, and then it finally decided to fly to the nest, and this was the look that I got.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th February 2023 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav. What a moment to capture Rick, superb in all ways...
March 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I wouldn't argue with that!
March 1st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Perfect symmetry...cool photo
March 1st, 2023
Barb
ace
Wow, just wow!!
March 1st, 2023
