Osprey Floating Overhead! by rickster549
Photo 2800

Osprey Floating Overhead!

This Osprey was just floating overhead and not moving very much, so made it a whole lot easier to get the shot.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
What a joy when they float rather than zoon. Nice shot
March 14th, 2023  
