Feeding Time at the Alligator Farm!

Usually don't care too much about the gators out there, but found this part of the show to be somewhat entertaining. First thing, when it was approaching 12 o:clock, all of the gators started coming over to get up close to the pier. Fortunately, they all seemed to somewhat get along with each other. And then the feeding starts. Looks like this one guy decided if no one else was going after the rat, then it was going after it. It was amazing how far they could come out of the water after the prize. Was sort of surprised that they used deceased rats as the baits for this part of the feeding.