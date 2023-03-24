Previous
Roseate Spoonbill Fly-over! by rickster549
Photo 2811

Roseate Spoonbill Fly-over!

Back to the St Augustine Farm today, so lots of birds flying by. Haven't seen any Spoonbill chicks yet, but they should be popping out, any day now. Did see some Egret chicks which I will be posting in the next day or so.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
wonderful image
March 25th, 2023  
