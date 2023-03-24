Sign up
Photo 2811
Roseate Spoonbill Fly-over!
Back to the St Augustine Farm today, so lots of birds flying by. Haven't seen any Spoonbill chicks yet, but they should be popping out, any day now. Did see some Egret chicks which I will be posting in the next day or so.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th March 2023 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
wonderful image
March 25th, 2023
