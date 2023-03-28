Sign up
Photo 2815
Barred Owl Wide Awake!
Took my usual stroll in the park this morning and just happened upon this one sitting up there wide awake. Got plenty of shots and off it went. And then the hooting started. :-)
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8250
photos
180
followers
53
following
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th March 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
