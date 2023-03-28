Previous
Barred Owl Wide Awake! by rickster549
Took my usual stroll in the park this morning and just happened upon this one sitting up there wide awake. Got plenty of shots and off it went. And then the hooting started. :-)
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
