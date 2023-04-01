Previous
The Dragonfly Posed Pretty Well! by rickster549
The Dragonfly Posed Pretty Well!

Had seen several other dragonflys before this one, but they just didn't seem to be in the best of lighting or position.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
I like the lighting
April 2nd, 2023  
