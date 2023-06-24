Sign up
Photo 2894
Two of the Kids Are Still Haning Out At the Nest!
And I think the third one wasn't too far away, as I could hear one making a lot of noise, away from the nest. Guess they were waiting on mom to drop lunch by. Not sure if they are diving for food yet or not.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
5
1
1
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
24th June 2023 10:51am
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
June 25th, 2023
