Two of the Kids Are Still Haning Out At the Nest! by rickster549
Two of the Kids Are Still Haning Out At the Nest!

And I think the third one wasn't too far away, as I could hear one making a lot of noise, away from the nest. Guess they were waiting on mom to drop lunch by. Not sure if they are diving for food yet or not.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Rick

amyK ace
Nice shot
June 25th, 2023  
