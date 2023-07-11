Previous
The Babies are Really Getting Big! by rickster549
Photo 2911

The Babies are Really Getting Big!

One of the three baby Osprey's that is still hanging around. They may all be around, but I just saw this one. It had a piece of fish in it's claw. Just wonder if it caught it or if mom had to catch it and drop it off.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Rick

Photo Details

