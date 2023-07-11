Sign up
Photo 2911
The Babies are Really Getting Big!
One of the three baby Osprey's that is still hanging around. They may all be around, but I just saw this one. It had a piece of fish in it's claw. Just wonder if it caught it or if mom had to catch it and drop it off.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8539
photos
171
followers
53
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th July 2023 12:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
