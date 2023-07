It Was Bird Day, so All Shots for Tonight Are of Birds!

And this Great Horned Owl baby is the sibling of the other one that I posted tonight. Notice the fluffy ears on top of the head on this one. Had been wondering if they had both survived and now I know for sure. Guess when I find one of them, I'll have to look a little closer to see if the other one is in the same tree, the way these were.