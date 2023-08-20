Previous
Flower! by rickster549
Flower!

Not sure what this one is, but it seems to only open up in the afternoon. Just hadn't been able to get a shot when it's fully open.
20th August 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Delwyn Barnett ace
It is a pretty and delicate colour.
August 21st, 2023  
