I Think I Am Really Getting the "Look"! by rickster549
Photo 2953

I Think I Am Really Getting the "Look"!

Found one of the Great Horned Owls, and it was giving me the strangest looks. Fortunately, there were a bunch of small birds that were aggravating this one, and that was how I found it.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
