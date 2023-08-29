Sign up
Photo 2960
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Fortunately, we didn't have any winds this morning and the butterflys were flitting about. They could have landed and sat still a little more, but guess that's what faster shutter speeds are for.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th August 2023 11:30am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Perfect!
August 30th, 2023
