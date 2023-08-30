Sign up
Previous
Photo 2961
Tonight's Full/Blue Moon!
Wasn't sure if the clouds would be out of here or not, but after getting home from sunset, they moved on out and the moon was very visible. Just can't seem to get any real detail on the full moon, similar to that on the partial moons.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th August 2023 9:05pm
Tags
misc-rick365
