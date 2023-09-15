Sign up
Photo 2972
Monarch Butterfly!
Still have a few of these guys buzzing around and sometimes will actually almost sit still. And this one was not tagged, like a lot of them that I've been seeing.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
butterflys-rick365
