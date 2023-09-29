Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2986

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Just happened to walk by one of the flower bushes and saw this guy just sitting there. What a surprise.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Nice!
September 30th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So good.
September 30th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Gorgeous! Great colors and clarity.
September 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Excellent focus, details
September 30th, 2023  
