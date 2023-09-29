Sign up
Previous
Photo 2986
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Just happened to walk by one of the flower bushes and saw this guy just sitting there. What a surprise.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th September 2023 2:46pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
butterflys-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice!
September 30th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So good.
September 30th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous! Great colors and clarity.
September 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Excellent focus, details
September 30th, 2023
