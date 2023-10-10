Sign up
Previous
Photo 2997
Egret Taking a Break!
Think this one had been in the water searching, but now had gotten out and was taking a break. Just seems so strange, the way they fold that one leg up. And after this, the Egret turned to the bushes and grabbed a lizard.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th October 2023 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
