The Eagles Were Back on the Boathouse! by rickster549
The Eagles Were Back on the Boathouse!

Saw these guys back up on the roof of the boathouse. Not sure which is the male or female. Think the male is supposed to be the smaller of the two, but these seem to be pretty close in size.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 15th, 2023  
