Previous
Photo 3008
Trucks Cruising Through the Car Show!
While walking around the car show, saw this one coming, and just couldn't resist getting a shot, mainly of the dog hanging out of the window. Not so much for the truck, which looks like he is in the process of fixing up.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
So cute! Retro truck and shaggy dog combination is great!
October 22nd, 2023
