Trucks Cruising Through the Car Show! by rickster549
Photo 3008

Trucks Cruising Through the Car Show!

While walking around the car show, saw this one coming, and just couldn't resist getting a shot, mainly of the dog hanging out of the window. Not so much for the truck, which looks like he is in the process of fixing up.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
So cute! Retro truck and shaggy dog combination is great!
October 22nd, 2023  
