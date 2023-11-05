Previous
Tufted Titmouse Getting the Seed!! by rickster549
Tufted Titmouse Getting the Seed!!

Got this guy, I think, looking at me. Not sure why they are so skiddish, but they will go up and grab a seed and then fly to the tree next to the feeder, so you've got to be quick to get a shot of these guys.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
