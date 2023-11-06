Previous
Great Horned Owl Baby! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl Baby!

Couldn't get out today, so had to go to the archives. This is one of the Great Horned Owl babies that I had found back several weeks ago. I've been back several times, but just can't seem to find them anymore. Love those eyes.
