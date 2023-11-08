Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3026

Red Shouldered Hawk!

First saw this guy fly into a bush after something, and then as I got to where I could get a shot, it flew off again and went up into the tree. So guess this wasn't too bad of a spot to get the pictures.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of the hawk, beautiful fall colors and light
November 9th, 2023  
