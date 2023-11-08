Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3026
Red Shouldered Hawk!
First saw this guy fly into a bush after something, and then as I got to where I could get a shot, it flew off again and went up into the tree. So guess this wasn't too bad of a spot to get the pictures.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8884
photos
168
followers
53
following
829% complete
View this month »
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Latest from all albums
3024
2778
3077
3025
2779
3078
3026
2780
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th November 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture of the hawk, beautiful fall colors and light
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close