Previous
Photo 3028
Squirrel With a Snack!
Saw this guy up there biting down on one of those really sharp star balls which falls off of the trees and you sure don't want to step on one of them bare footed.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th November 2023 11:17am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
squirrels-rick365
