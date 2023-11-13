Sign up
Previous
Photo 3031
Incoming!
Got that goose coming in for a landing. Just couldn't get it with the landing gear down and skimming.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th November 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Great action and reflections
November 14th, 2023
