Previous
Photo 3037
Little Blue Heron!
Saw this one as I was driving out of the neighborhood and had to turn around and stop for a few shots.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th November 2023 11:40am
Tags
birds-rick365
