Photo 3038
Pileated Woodpecker!
Got Mr Pileated really going at this tree and knocking off pieces of bark. I think it you look close, you'll see it's tongue sticking out, I guess trying to catch some sort of insect crawling out of the bark.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
8920
photos
168
followers
53
following
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th November 2023 3:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
