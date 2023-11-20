Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3038

Pileated Woodpecker!

Got Mr Pileated really going at this tree and knocking off pieces of bark. I think it you look close, you'll see it's tongue sticking out, I guess trying to catch some sort of insect crawling out of the bark.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise