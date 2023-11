Dinner Table, Set for Thanksgiving Dinner!

Didn't really get out today for shots, so had to get a quick one of the dinner table. Too busy in the kitchen, getting things ready. Started about 9:30 and sat down to eat around 3:00. Boy was I tired. :-) Can't believe that I didn't get a shot of all of the fixins after we got them out. Hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving.