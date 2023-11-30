Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3048
Found Another Pair of Mergansers This Morning!
Found these guys in one of the lakes near my house. Hope they will hang around for a little while.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8950
photos
166
followers
52
following
835% complete
View this month »
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
Latest from all albums
3046
2800
3099
3047
2801
3100
3048
2802
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th November 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Taffy
ace
This pair is charming!
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close