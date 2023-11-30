Previous
Found Another Pair of Mergansers This Morning! by rickster549
Found Another Pair of Mergansers This Morning!

Found these guys in one of the lakes near my house. Hope they will hang around for a little while.
Rick

Taffy ace
This pair is charming!
December 1st, 2023  
