Previous
Little Blue Heron on the Rail! by rickster549
Photo 3061

Little Blue Heron on the Rail!

Found this guy on the railing of the pier. Not sure what it was looking for, but it was mostly looking upwards for something flying around. There had been eagles and hawks, so this may have been what it was watching for.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and lovely background tones.
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise