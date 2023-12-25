Previous
And Dinner Was Served! by rickster549
Photo 3073

And Dinner Was Served!

Had a very wonderful dinner today with the family. Hope all of you also had a very Merry Christmas and enjoyed lots of delicious food and time with the family.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a great meal. I hope you had a merry Christmas.
December 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks like quite a feast, we had a wonderful day with Katja albeit not quite as much food.
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise