Previous
Photo 3107
The Egret Was Taking a Break!
This one was resting along with the Woodstork that I posted yesterday. The water was just beyond the fence, so guess these guys were really letting their food settle, before they ventured back out..
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th January 2024 1:33pm
Tags
birds-rick365
