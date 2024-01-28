Previous
The Egret Was Taking a Break! by rickster549
The Egret Was Taking a Break!

This one was resting along with the Woodstork that I posted yesterday. The water was just beyond the fence, so guess these guys were really letting their food settle, before they ventured back out..
Rick

