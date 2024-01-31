Previous
Getting Closer With the Macro Lens! by rickster549
Photo 3110

Getting Closer With the Macro Lens!

The blossom was still in good shape so had to try some other shots. Put the extension tube on the macro lens to try to get really up close.
31st January 2024

Rick

Photo Details

Babs
Gorgeous macro
February 1st, 2024  
