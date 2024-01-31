Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3110
Getting Closer With the Macro Lens!
The blossom was still in good shape so had to try some other shots. Put the extension tube on the macro lens to try to get really up close.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9136
photos
170
followers
52
following
852% complete
View this month »
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
Latest from all albums
3108
2862
3161
3109
2863
3162
3110
2864
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st January 2024 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Babs
ace
Gorgeous macro
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close