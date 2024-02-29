Sign up
Previous
Photo 3139
The Camellia's are Still Blooming!
This bush has had so many blooms on it this season. It's just hard to walk by and not get a few shots of the flowers.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9223
photos
166
followers
51
following
860% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th February 2024 11:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I love how tight this is ..
March 1st, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Yes they are! Very pretty!
March 1st, 2024
