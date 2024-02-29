Previous
The Camellia's are Still Blooming! by rickster549
Photo 3139

The Camellia's are Still Blooming!

This bush has had so many blooms on it this season. It's just hard to walk by and not get a few shots of the flowers.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr.
I love how tight this is ..
March 1st, 2024  
Joy's Focus
Yes they are! Very pretty!
March 1st, 2024  
