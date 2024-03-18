Previous
Juvenile Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Photo 3157

Juvenile Bald Eagle!

This juvenile Bald Eagle was almost too close to get the shot. Had to zoom way out as it was flying by.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JeannieC57
Fantastic shot ! Starred !
March 19th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Looks like you could almost touch him - hard shot to get and done so well.
March 19th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice!
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise