Previous
Photo 3235
Found the Barred Owl Just Before Sunset!
Took a short walk down the trail at my usual sunset spot and saw this guy just sitting up there with it's head turned. Would have been nice if the whole body was turned, but guess you can't have everything. :-)
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9511
photos
162
followers
54
following
886% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th June 2024 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Terrific focus, dof...feather details
June 5th, 2024
