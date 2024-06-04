Previous
Found the Barred Owl Just Before Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3235

Found the Barred Owl Just Before Sunset!

Took a short walk down the trail at my usual sunset spot and saw this guy just sitting up there with it's head turned. Would have been nice if the whole body was turned, but guess you can't have everything. :-)
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
gloria jones ace
Terrific focus, dof...feather details
June 5th, 2024  
