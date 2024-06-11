Sign up
Photo 3242
Adult Barred Owl!
Went looking for the Great Horned Owl again this morning, but all I could find was the Barred Owl. Found this one and then found two of the babies, which were in a totally different section of the woods. Not sure if this is their mom or not.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9532
photos
161
followers
54
following
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
Latest from all albums
3240
2994
3293
3241
2995
3294
3242
2996
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th June 2024 10:16am
Tags
birds-rick365
