A Manatee Came Up By the Pier!

Had one of these guys right down below the pier. It would stay down for a few minutes and then come up for a breath of air. It's just hard to get a good clear shot of them, as the water isn't the clearest around here, so it's mostly just what it pokes out of the water, that you can see the best. And it probably would help to have a different lens on. :-)