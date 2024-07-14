Previous
One More Broadhead Skink! by rickster549
One More Broadhead Skink!

At least I got the full view of it in today. That is a pretty long tail, so it makes it a little more difficult to get the whole critter in the shot, without going way back.
14th July 2024

Rick

@rickster549
