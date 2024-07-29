Previous
Green Heron on the Prowl! by rickster549
Photo 3281

Green Heron on the Prowl!

Was really surprised to see this guy stalking around the lake. Hadn't really seen any of them around here, especially at this pond.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Cool shot and reflections
July 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
great reflection
July 30th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Super reflection
July 30th, 2024  
